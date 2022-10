Reading Time: < 1 minute

Afghan girls show their art during the first painting exhibition organized by the artistic and literary group ‘Hashiya’ under the name ‘violence’ in protest of the closure of schools, in Kabul, Afghanistan.

A number of female artists called on the Islamic Emirate to reopen the girls’ schools above the sixth grade as soon as possible by organizing a painting exhibition in Kabul.

Photo: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

