Photo Story: Painting worth 280,000 euros recovered from trash in Dusseldorf Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A handout photo made available by the Duesseldorf Police shows detective chief superintendent Michael Dietz holding a painting by Yves Tanguy, which was recovered from the trash at Duesseldorf Airport, Germany.
A painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy, worth some 280,000 euros, was almost disposed of with wastepaper at Duesseldorf Airport.
The artwork had been lost at the airport by a businessman and was later discovered by police in wastepaper containers.
Detective chief superintendent of the Duesseldorf Police Michael Dietz holding the painting by Yves Tanguy, which was recovered from the trash at Duesseldorf Airport.
Via EPA-EFE/DUESSELDORF POLICE HANDOUT
13th December 2020
A handout photo made available by the Duesseldorf Police shows detective chief superintendent Michael Dietz holding a painting by Yves Tanguy, which was recovered from the trash at Duesseldorf Airport, Germany.
A painting by French surreali...
13th December 2020
Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok arrived in Ethiopia on Sunday with what a senior Sudanese government source said was an offer to mediate in the conflict in its northern Tigray region, a proposal Ethiopia’s government dismissed as unnecessary.
...
13th December 2020
The traditional Christmas tree of the Galeries Lafayette department store stands under its great dome in Paris, France.
French President Macron announced that all stores can reopen starting 28 November after several weeks of lockdown which were t...
13th December 2020
Japan's Hitachi Ltd plans to sell a 60% stake in its overseas home appliance business to Turkish consumer electronics maker Arcelik AS for about $300 million, and jointly operate the business, the Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday.
The Japanese ind...
13th December 2020
United Arab Emirates' (UAE) non-oil gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 3.6% in 2021, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday citing central bank estimates, suggesting the economy will rebound from an expected contraction in 2020....
13th December 2020
Scientists have linked the most severe form of COVID-19 with five genes that affect lung inflammation and the body's ability to fight off viruses.
Their findings, from a study of 2,700 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across Britain, poi...
13th December 2020
A modern Christmas tree is made of floppy disks by employees of the University Library in Olsztyn, northern Poland.
This year, the artistic Christmas tree is made of 1,200 computer floppy disks, suspended on a structure measuring six meters.
...
13th December 2020
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in warned on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions may be raised to the highest level after a second day of record increases in cases as the country battles a harsh third wave of infection.
Presiding over an emergency...
13th December 2020
For hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia, treatment with Gildead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir and the Eli Lilly and Co arthritis drug baricitinib was more effective than remdesivir alone, according to a clinical trial published in Th...
13th December 2020
American women, who traditionally make most of the healthcare decisions in their families, are more wary than men of the new, rapidly developed COVID-19 vaccines, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, presenting a potential challenge to efforts to immu...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related