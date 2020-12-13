Photo Story: Painting worth 280,000 euros recovered from trash in Dusseldorf Airport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the Duesseldorf Police shows detective chief superintendent Michael Dietz holding a painting by Yves Tanguy, which was recovered from the trash at Duesseldorf Airport, Germany.

A painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy, worth some 280,000 euros, was almost disposed of with wastepaper at Duesseldorf Airport.

The artwork had been lost at the airport by a businessman and was later discovered by police in wastepaper containers.

Detective chief superintendent of the Duesseldorf Police Michael Dietz holding the painting by Yves Tanguy, which was recovered from the trash at Duesseldorf Airport.

Via EPA-EFE/DUESSELDORF POLICE HANDOUT

Like this: Like Loading...