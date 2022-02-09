Photo Story: Papal hug

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Faithful watch Pope Francis (R) being embraced by a child during his weekly General Audience inside of Paul VI Hall in Vatican City, 09 February 2022.

Pope Francis on Wednesday reiterated the Catholic Church’s opposition to assisted suicide, saying the right to death does not exist.



Speaking during his weekly general audience in the Vatican, the Argentine pontiff said we must be grateful for the palliative care offered by modern medicine, but warned against an “unacceptable drifts towards euthanasia.



“We must accompany people towards death but not provoke death or facilitate assisted suicide,” the pope said.

“Life is a right, not death, which must be welcomed not administered”.

Photo – EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI