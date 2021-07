Reading Time: < 1 minute

View of a shipment of cocaine seized and presented at the headquarters of the Special Police Operations Force – FOPE, in Asunción, Paraguay, 28 July 2021. The Paraguayan National Police showed the media the 3.4 tons of cocaine seized on 27 July in a warehouse in the city of Fernando de la Mora, the largest seizure of cocaine to date in Paraguay.

VIA EPA-EFE/Nathalia Aguilar