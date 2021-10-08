Members of the Iraqi security forces stand in a queue waiting for their turn to cast their votes during early voting for the parliamentary elections at a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, 08 October 2021. More than one million members of the security forces in Iraq took part in early voting for the parliamentary elections on a special voting day ahead of the public vote scheduled for 10 October 2021.
Photo Story – Parliamentary elections in Iraq
