Reading Time: < 1 minute

An electoral poster with a portrait of the candidate for the prime minister of the Democratic League of Kosovo Avdullah Hoti (L) is printed at a printing house in Pristina, Kosovo, 03 February 2021 (issued 11 February 2021). Kosovo’s early parliamentary elections will be held on 14 February 2021.

EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...