Photo Story – People at the beach in Tropea, southern Italy

U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant -official The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point" due to concern...

South Korea says Moderna reports ‘production issue’ South Korea said on Monday it has been informed by Moderna of an unspecified production issue invol...

Tunisian president orders night curfew from Monday to Aug. 27 -statement CAIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied prohibited the movement of people and vehi...

Algeria’s foreign exchange reserves drop to $44 bln Algeria's foreign exchange reserves currently stand at $44 billion, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ...

Singapore aims to start quarantine-free travel by September Singapore is looking to allow quarantine-free travel for those who are fully vaccinated against...

New COVID variants tops list of market concerns – Deutsche Bank sentiment survey New COVID variants now tops the list of concerns for financial markets, followed by inflation a...

Brazil sees frosts hitting up to 11% of arabica coffee area Unusually strong frosts reported over Brazil's agricultural regions last week hit up to 200,000...

Landmark Vatican fraud trial of 10 including a cardinal set to start A landmark fraud trial of 10 people including a cardinal begins in the Vatican on Tuesday in wh...

Dutch ease EU COVID-19 travel restrictions, extend festival ban The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all Europ...