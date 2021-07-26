Photo Story – People at the beach in Tropea, southern Italy

Photo StoryPhoto Story – People at the beach in Tropea, southern Italy 26th July 202126th July 20211 Min Read Reading Time: < 1 minute People relax and enjoy a sunny day at the beach in Tropea, southern Italy, 25 July 2021. VIA EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI Share ItClick to print (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window) Photo Story