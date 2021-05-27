People participate in a wake to remember the victims who died during an attack by the Sendero Luminoso terrorist group, in San Miguel del Este, Peru, 26 May 2021. According to the Peruvian authorities between 14 and 18 people died in an attack committed by the Sendero Luminoso in an area of the province of Satipo that is part of the jungle Valley of the Apurimac, Ene and Mantaro rivers (VRAEM).
Photo Story – People remember victims of a massacre attributed to Sendero Luminoso, in Peru
