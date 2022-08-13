Photo story: People smuggling tragedy on Austrian-Slovak border

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Emergency services at the scene where at least three people were killed and several seriously injured after an accident on the A6 near the Kittsee border crossing, Austria, 13 August 2022.

Police have confirmed that over 20 illegal migrants were in the vehicle which crashed after attempting to cross the closed Kittsee border crossing from Slovakia into Austria.

The driver wanting to pass the Kittsee border crossing on the A6 before coming to a checkpoint, accelerating into Austria but soon losing control of the overloaded minibus which contained more than 20 people – including a child.

At least three people died, 17 people were injured, seven of them critically, the fire brigade said.

EPA-EFE/Thomas Lenger