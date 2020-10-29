Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: People stand in line for free Covid-19 test in Thessaloniki, Greece

People queue for free COVID-19 rapid tests that are provided throughout the day by Hellenic National Public Health Organization, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 29 October 2020.

In a further steep record rise of infections, Greece confirmed 1,547 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, from 1,259 on Tuesday.

Via EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS
