Photo Story: People stand in line for free Covid-19 test in Thessaloniki, Greece

People queue for free COVID-19 rapid tests that are provided throughout the day by Hellenic National Public Health Organization, in Thessaloniki, Greece, 29 October 2020.

In a further steep record rise of infections, Greece confirmed 1,547 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, from 1,259 on Tuesday.

Via EPA-EFE/DIMITRIS TOSIDIS

