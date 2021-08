Reading Time: < 1 minute

View of the landscape as people gather to look at the stars in an attempt of witnessing a Perseid meteor shower in Toledo, Spain, early 08 August 2021. The Perseids, one of the brightest meteorite swarms, consist in a multitude of stellar particles which due to their high speed glow up and burn by entering Earth’s atmosphere.

VIA EPA-EFE/ANGELES VISDOMINE