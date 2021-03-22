Photo Story – Persian New Year, Nowruz in Kabul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Afghan street vendor sells boiled chickpeas on a roadside as he waits for customers on the first day of Persian new year ‘Nowruz’ in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 March 2021. The New Persian Year, which has been celebrated for at least 3,000 years, is one of the most important celebrations in the greater Persian world, which includes the countries of Iran, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and portions of western China and northern Iraq, and is traditionally celebrated on the Spring equinox, the day when the duration of night and day are roughly equivalent, usually falling on the 20 or 21 March.

VIA EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

