Hat creations by Irish hat designer Philip Treacy are on display during a press preview of the exhibition ‘Philip Treacy: The Maestro’ at the Erarta Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The exhibition dedicated to the Haute Couture milliner opens to the public from 20 November 2020 to 21 March 2021.

Irish hat designer Philip Treacy attends a press preview of his exhibition ‘Philip Treacy. The Maestro’ at the Erarta Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The hat creation ‘Gondola Hat’ by Irish hat designer Philip Treacy is on display during a press preview of the exhibition ‘Philip Treacy. The Maestro’ .

The hat creation ‘The Ship Hat’ (L) by Irish hat designer Philip Treacy.

The hat creation ‘Madonna 2’ by Irish hat designer Philip Treacy.

Via EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

