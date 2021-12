Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vehicles are seen semi-submerged in a flooded area after Arga river overflowed due to heavy rains in Burlada, province of Navarra, Spain.

Severe flooding in Spain’s Navarre region submerged cars and houses and killed at least one person as heavy rains from Storm Barra caused rivers to burst their banks.

Photo – EPA-EFE/VILLAR LOPEZ