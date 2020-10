Reading Time: < 1 minute

A series of photos from the air show held during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 08 October 2020.

The Indian Air Force celebrates its 88th anniversary on 08 October.

An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jet releases flares during an air show held during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) ‘Dhruv’ type helicopters of the ‘Sarang’ (Peacock) helicopter display team of the Indian Air Force present their air show held during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station .

A Dassault Rafale fighter jet is displayed at an air show held during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station .

A Dassault Rafale fighter jet performs a flyby during an air show held during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station.

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) ‘Tejas’ jet displayed at air show during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Air Force base Hindon.

Visitors take pictures at the air show held during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon Air Force Station in the outskirts of New Delhi, India.

Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters fliy at an air show during the Indian Air Force Day celebrations at the Air Force base Hindon.

Via EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

