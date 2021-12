Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors look at a model of the Escalade built with 13,000 pieces of Playmobil, realized by a father and his two children, on display at the department store Manor in Geneva, Switzerland, 03 December 2021.

L’Escalade takes its name from the assault on the ramparts of the City of Geneva by the troops of Charles Emmanuel I, Duke of Savoy, during the night of 11 to 12 December 1602.

Via EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI