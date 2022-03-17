Photo Story: Poland’s Karolina Bielawska is Miss World 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The representative of Poland, Karolina Bielawska (C), celebrates the title of Miss World 2021 together with the representatives of the United States, Shree Saini (L) and the Ivory Coast, Olivia Yace (R), at the gala held at the Coca Cola Music Hall, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 1st runner-up was Shree Saini, USA, while the 2nd runner-up was Olivia Yacé, Cote d’Ivoire.

The Miss World 2021 coronation night was originally scheduled for December 16, 2021, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Thais Llorca