Police and military police have cordoned off and evacuated the Plein for a bomb threat in The Hague, the Netherlands, 25 March 2021. People are also no longer allowed to enter the House of Representatives. According to the police of The Hague, a 47-year-old man was arrested for reporting the bomb at the Binnenhof. After extensive investigation, no explosives were found.

VIA EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

