Photo Story: Pope celebrates a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor

Pope Francis on Sunday celebrated Mass to mark the World Day of the Poor, and urges Christians to spend our lives in prayer, charity, and witness to the Gospel on behalf of those in need.

The World Day of the Poor was instituted in 2016 by Pope Francis, and is celebrated annually on the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.

This year’s occurrence marks its 4th iteration, and is being observed under the theme: “Stretch forth your hand to the poor.”

Pope Francis sits during a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor, at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican City, 15 November 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/REMO CASILLI / POOL

