Photo Story: Pope celebrates a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor

Pope Francis on Sunday celebrated Mass to mark the World Day of the Poor, and urges Christians to spend our lives in prayer, charity, and witness to the Gospel on behalf of those in need.
The World Day of the Poor was instituted in 2016 by Pope Francis, and is celebrated annually on the 33rd Sunday in Ordinary Time.
This year’s occurrence marks its 4th iteration, and is being observed under the theme: “Stretch forth your hand to the poor.”
Pope Francis sits during a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor, at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican City, 15 November 2020.
Via EPA-EFE/REMO CASILLI / POOL
15th November 2020
The western Chinese city of Lanzhou said it had detected the new coronavirus on the packaging of a batch of shrimp imported from Saudi Arabia, as China ramps up testing of frozen foods.
The Lanzhou Municipal Health Commission said in a statement ...
15th November 2020
A 3D Christmas tree shines in Banciao, New Taipei City, Taiwan.
The 36-meter tree will light up every evening until the end of the year with a 3D projection being shown on surrounding buildings.
Via EPA-EFE/DAVID CHANG
15th November 2020
Thousands of elderly Spaniards are taking the vengeful step of disinheriting their children if they have shown no regard for their well-being during lockdown.
According to Spanish support networks for the elderly, many older people have been so h...
15th November 2020
Technology companies' services could be banned from the European market if they do not heed EU regulation, Europe's industry chief Thierry Breton told German weekly Welt am Sonntag, as the European Commission finalises rules on internet companies.
...
15th November 2020
JD Sports has emerged as a serious contender to rescue Debenhams, in a potential takeover that would significantly escalate its high street rivalry with Mike Ashley.
The company is understood to be examining Debenhams’ finances in a secure data r...
15th November 2020
Police in Belarus on Sunday arrested dozens of people in Minsk demonstrating against Alexander Lukashenko, leader of the ex-Soviet country, a witness said and several media outlets reported.
The witness said police used rubber bullets against the...
15th November 2020
Germans should brace for another 4-5 months of severe measures to halt the rise in coronavirus infections and should not expect the current rules to be eased quickly, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told weekly Bild am Sonntag.
"We're not out of ...
15th November 2020
Joint borrowing by European Union member states to overcome the economic shock caused by the COVID-19 pandemic should become permanent, European Parliament President David Sassoli was quoted on Sunday as saying.
EU leaders agreed on an unpreceden...
15th November 2020
The United Arab Emirates will extend its "golden" visa system - which grants 10-year residency in the Gulf state - to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, the UAE's vice president said on Sunday.
Foreigners in the UAE usu...
15th November 2020
The impact of a new Covid vaccine will kick in significantly over summer and life should be back to normal by next winter, one of its creators has said.
Prof Ugur Sahin, co-founder of BioNTech, said this winter would still be hard as the vaccine ...
