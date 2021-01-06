Photo Story: Pope Francis celebrates the Epiphany

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis (L) celebrates Holy Mass on the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, in the Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City, 06 January 2021.

“In our day, it is particularly necessary for us, both as individuals and communities, to devote more time to worship,” said Pope Francis at the Mass on Epiphany. “We need to learn ever better how to contemplate the Lord,” following the example of the Wise Men, the Magi, who came to Bethlehem to worship the Baby Jesus. “Like them,” the Pope said, “we want to fall down and worship the Lord.”

EPA-EFE/REMO CASILLI / POOL

Pope Francis (C), sitting near Italian priest Guido Marini (C-R, back), Master of Pontifical Liturgical Ceremonies, celebrates Holy Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, in the Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/REMO CASILLI / POOL

Pope Francis celebrates Holy Mass for the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, in the Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/REMO CASILLI / POOL

Via EPA-EFE

