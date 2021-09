Portugal mourns the death of Jorge Sampaio, who showed teeth in Portuguese presidential powers Former Portuguese president Jorge Sampaio, who made national history in 2005 with an extraordin...

Buckingham Palace supports BLM movement, senior aide says Britain's Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family support the Black Lives Matter ...

Photo Story: Pope Francis gives audience to the children of the Hospitality March A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis receiving in audience the ch...

Amazon offers to pay college fees for 750,000 US staff Amazon has offered to cover the cost of college tuition of all 750,000 of its frontline workers...

UK has foiled 31 terror plots in the last four years – MI5 chief Police and intelligence services have disrupted 31 plots to attack Britain in the last four yea...

Taliban response to Afghan protests increasingly violent, UN says The U.N. rights office on Friday said that the Taliban response to peaceful marches in Afghanis...

BioNTech to seek approval soon for vaccine for 5-11 year olds BioNTech is set to request approval across the globe to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as...

Germany recommends COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women Germany's vaccine oversight body on Friday recommended that women who are pregnant or breastfee...

Australia’s daily COVID-19 cases near 2,000 as Delta gains ground Australia's COVID-19 daily cases topped 1,900 for the first time in the pandemic on Friday as a...