Pope Francis celebrates a mass in Saint Peter’s Basilica marking the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of the Poor, Vatican City, 14 November 2021.

Here Pope Francis said that God’s salvation is not only a future promise, but at work now in our wounded world. As Christians, we must “nurture tomorrow’s hope by healing today’s pain”.

Via EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI