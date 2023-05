Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis presides at Holy Mass on the Solemnity of Pentecost in Saint Peter’s Basilica, in Vatican City, 28 May 2023.

At the Mass on this Solemnity of Pentecost celebrated in Saint Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis in his homily highlighted how the Holy Spirit acts in the world he created, in the Church, and in our hearts, bringing order and harmony in all spheres.

Photo: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first