Photo story: Pope Francis receives the donors of the Christmas tree and the crib in St. Peter’s square

Pope Francis meets with the donors of the Christmas tree and Nativity scene at the Vatican, Vatican City, 03 December 2022.

Pope Francis on Saturday morning received delegations from Sutrio, Rosello, and Guatemala, who gifted this year’s tree and nativity scenes, for the official presentation of the gifts.

The Sutrio Crib is made entirely of wood, with a semi-sphere that will act as a Grotto, where the Holy Family will be displayed, around which life-sized characters will be placed.

The nativity scene and tree in St. Peter’s Square will remain on display until the conclusion of Christmas time, which coincides with the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Sunday, 8 January, 2023

This year, the majestic white fir tree was decorated by young people residing at the “La Quadrifoglio” psychiatric rehabilitation facility in collaboration with elderly patients from the “Sant’Antonio” care center in Borrello, Italy, and schoolchildren from Pizzoferrato, Quadri, and Villa Santa Maria.

