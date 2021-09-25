An Afghan woman begs for alms in Kabul, Afghanistan, 23 September 2021. The Taliban has sought to address the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly as part of its efforts to establish relations with the world body and represent the country on a global platform.
Photo Story – Poverty in Kabul
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
-
