Malta-24 News Briefing – Monday 31st August 2020 Updated 0837 - Newspaper Review The Times leads with the arrest of a third suspect in the S...

PhotoStory – Iran’s Ashura celebration An Iranian Shiite Muslim girl wearing face mask attends the Tasua (ninth day of Muharram) mourning ...

Residents protest as Lampedusa migration hotspots risk collapse Authorities on the Italian Mediterranean island of Lampedusa are calling for urgent help after mass...

Senior Israeli Finance Ministry official resigns over Covid-19 management A senior Israeli Finance Ministry official resigned on Sunday and said the government was grossly m...

Brexit: UK actively to push for no-deal if EU insists on alignment of state aid rules The chief advisor on Brexit to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has indicated Michel Barnier, the EU’s...

Belgium compulsory education age lowered to 5 years School will be compulsory for all children in Belgium from the age of five years, instead of six, f...

Photo Story : Power to the people Belarus woman speaks with policemen during a protest rally against the results of the presiden...

Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany Adib designated as PM Lebanon’s ambassador to Germany Mustapha Adib is poised to be designated prime minister on Monday a...

PhotoStory – Extreme working conditions Palestinians cross an Israeli security fence into Israeli area near the West Bank city of Hebron, 3...

‘Happy Birthday, you rat’ – Protesters chant in Belarus Belarusians chanting “Happy Birthday, you rat” and flying red-and-white opposition flags gathered n...

Europol breaks circle of human trafficking for drug dealing Law enforcement and judicial authorities have made 18 arrests during a massive coordinated operatio...

Another death in Malta attributed to CoVid-19 An 86-year old man has become the 12th victim of Coronavirus in Malta, the Health Ministry announce...

French senior military official investigated for suspect spying for Russia The French government is investigating a senior military officer over a “security breach”, the defe...

Belgian shops unable to sell summer sale stocks Belgian shops have not been able to sell their clothing stock following the summer sales – brought ...

Pope Francis appeals for dialogue in the easter Mediterranean Pope Francis prayed for the "instability" in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. "I follow with conc...

Malta: Seven months prison for using false documents to travel 21-year-old Nigerian Ali Easa Harth has been sentenced to seven months in prison after being charge...

15 safety measures planned by Greece for schools re-opening Schools in Greece are getting ready to open for the new academic year amid continued controver...

Four die, two missing, five injured after migrant boat explodes near Crotone during rescue operation The lifeless bodies of four migrants, including that of a woman, who were on board the boat on whic...

PhotoStory – Dolphin’s deaths in Mauritius Fishermen pick up a dead dolphin from the Indian Ocean off Grand Sable, Mauritius, 28 August 20...