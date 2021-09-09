Photo Story: Preparations at the Pepperdine University in Malibu for 9/11 20th anniversary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A volunteer places an American flag as part of a display to commemorate the victims of the 11 September 2001 attacks on US soil, at the Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, USA.

The display ‘Waves of Flags’ comprises 2977 American and foreign flags, honoring the lives lost in the terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

Pepperdine stages the display every year in September with nearly 3,000 flags at Alumni Park along Pacific Coast Highway and Malibu Canyon.

Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT