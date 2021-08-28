Photo Story: Preparations for Fallas Festival in Valencia, Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Artists give the finishing touches to their fallas in Valencia, Spain.

The Fallas 2021 will be held in the first week of September 2021, months later than traditionally, after being postponed in March due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Fallas festival is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event (usually on 19 March) in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities.

Via EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cardenas