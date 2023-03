Reading Time: < 1 minute

People prepare the papier-mache and wood sculptures ahead of the traditional Fest Las Fallas in Valencia, eastern of Spain, 06 March 2023.

La Fallas commemorates Saint Joseph, whose profession was a carpenter, and these sculptures will be burnt upcoming 19 March.

Via EPA-EFE/BIEL ALINO

