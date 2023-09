Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s Catherine Princess of Wales (R) arrives at Orchards special education centre in Sittingbourne to join a family portage session in Kent, Britain, 27 September 2023.

The visit is part of her ‘Shaping Us’ campaign on early childhood that highlights the importance of supporting children with special educational needs, disabilities, and their families.

Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

