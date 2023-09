Reading Time: < 1 minute

A giant mock bulletproof vest placed on the monument to Princess Olga on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, 13 September 2023, amid the Russian invasion.

Unidentified people put on the bulletproof vest on the statue with the inscription ‘She needs an armour’.

In March 2022, sandbags had been placed around the monument to protect it from possible shelling. The bags were removed in summer 2023.





Via EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

