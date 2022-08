Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Orthodox nuns hold candles and flowers as they take part in a procession bringing an icon of Virgin Mary to the tomb where she is believed to be buried, through Jerusalem’s Old City, 25 August 2022.

Every year before the Feast of the Assumption, the icon is brought from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to the tomb of the Virgin Mary to honour her Assumption.

Photo – EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN