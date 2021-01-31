Photo Story: Protest after Covid-19 hospital fire in Bucharest

A Romanian protester lights a candle for the fire accident victims during a protest held in front of Matei Bals COVID-19 hospital in Bucharest, Romania, 30 January 2021. The protest was initiated by the members of the extremist party named Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) after a fire that broke out early in the morning on 29 January, at a pavilion of the ‘Matei Bals’ Hospital in the Romanian capital.
Six people have died and 11 are reported injured as a result of the fire accident at the Institute of Infectious Diseases ‘Matei Bals’ as 102 patients with COVID-19 were transferred to other hospitals. Hundreds of protesters, who marched from Health Ministry headquarters to Matei Bals hospital and back, asked for the resignation of Romania’s health minister.