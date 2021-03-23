CDE News Views – This Day in Photos Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. ...

AstraZeneca to publish full U.S. trial results after rare rebuke over ‘outdated’ data AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 ho...

Photo Story – Protest against deforestation in Sri Lanka Supporters of the People's Liberation Front wear mock oxygen tanks and masks during a protest again...

UK hopes to say more on international travel by April 5- Johnson Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped to say more on international travel by April 5, as holid...

Dutch curfew, curbs extended as coronavirus infections surge A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be ...

British inflation rises rapidly British inflation is on course to rise rapidly this year, to well above its 2% target, throwing int...

Biden to join EU leaders’ video conference in bid to rebuild ties U.S. President Joe Biden will join a video conference of EU leaders on Thursday as both sides try t...

Bolsonaro swears in fourth Brazilian health minister as pandemic spirals Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday swore in his fourth health minister since the coronav...

Macron says France to reopen embassy in Tripoli on Monday France will reopen its embassy in the Libyan capital Tripoli next Monday to show its support for th...