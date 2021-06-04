Japan, Photo Story

Photo Story – Protest against Japan’s radioactive water discharge, in Seoul

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A member of the Green Korea united group takes part in a protest against the release of radioactive water into the ocean from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 04 June 2021. On 13 April, the Japanese government decided to go ahead with the discharging of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, crippled during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the Pacific Ocean.

VIA EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN