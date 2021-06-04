Photo Story – Protest against Japan’s radioactive water discharge, in Seoul

A member of the Green Korea united group takes part in a protest against the release of radioactive water into the ocean from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant, outside the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 04 June 2021. On 13 April, the Japanese government decided to go ahead with the discharging of radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, crippled during the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, into the Pacific Ocean.
-
Photo Story – Leonardo Da Vinci’s Head of a Bear goes to auctionCDE News4th June 2021
-
Photo Story – Building collapses in Rio de JaneiroCDE News4th June 2021
-
Photo Story – Pillar of Shame cleaning at HKUCDE News4th June 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News3rd June 2021
-
Photo Story – Street Skateboarding World Championships in RomeCDE News3rd June 2021
-
Photo Story – First visitors to the memorial for terrorism victimsCDE News3rd June 2021
-
Photo Story – Students protest in underwear against loan system in The HagueCDE News3rd June 2021
-
Photo Story – Aftermath of Singapore-flagged container ship explosionCDE News3rd June 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News2nd June 2021