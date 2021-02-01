Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Photo Story: Protest against lockdown in Tripoli

Anti-government protestors carry national flags as they shout slogans during a protest against the lockdown at Al Nour square in Tripoli, northern Lebanon, 31 January 2021.

Protestors are demonstrating against the economic situations, where Lebanon on 07 January began a complete 25-day closure nationwide, which was extended by the Supreme Defense Council until 08 February, to curb the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

