Photo Story: Protest against Myanmar military coup, in Yangon

Demonstrators sitting in rubber floats hold placards during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, on 10 February 2021. People continued to rally across the country despite orders banning mass gatherings and reports of the increasing use of force by police against anti-coup protesters. Myanmar’s military seized power and declared a state of emergency for one year after arresting State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the country’s president, and other political leaders in an early morning raid on 01 February.



EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

