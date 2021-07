Vaccinated people make up 75% of recent COVID-19 cases in Singapore, but few fall ill Vaccinated individuals accounted for three-quarters of Singapore's COVID-19 infections in the l...

Romania lets towns shoot encroaching bears, angering green groups Romania has given town and city authorities the power to shoot bears that break into yards and ...

Photo Story – 10-year commemoration of the 2011 terrorist attacks in Norway (L-R) Governing Mayor of Oslo Raymond Johansen, Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO) presid...

Deutsche Bahn estimates flood damage of 1.3 billion euro Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Friday that the floods that hit western Germany last week c...

Venice dodges demotion on world heritage list after large cruise ships banned Venice avoided being named a world heritage site in danger by UNESCO on Thursday, just weeks af...

Spain’s Supreme Court rules some Ryanair luggage rules are unfair Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Ryanair's luggage rules, under which the budget carr...

Sinopharm’s COVID-19 shot offers weaker protection among elderly – study Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in offering protection against the disease amon...

Photo Story – Daily life amid COVID-19 pandemic in Victoria, Australia A person wearing a face mask is seen in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 23 July 2021. Victoria has ...

Turkey’s coronavirus cases back up to mid-May levels Turkey's new coronavirus cases have doubled in just over two weeks to 9,586, its highest since ...