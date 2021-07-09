Photo Story – Protest against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Demonstrators protest against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics outside the venue of the unveiling ceremony for the Olympic Flame of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay at the Komazawa Olympic Park General Sports Ground in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2021. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay finally arrived in Tokyo on 09 July, two weeks before the opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was delayed for one year due to the COVID-19 and Coronavirus pandemic. A five-party meeting decided on 08 July 2021 Tokyo venues for the Summer Games will be held without spectators.
VIA EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA