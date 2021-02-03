Photo Story: Protest against Turkish President Erdogan’s appointment as rector at Bogazici University

Turkish riot police block the people as they secure the area during a protest against Turkish President Erdogan’s appointed rector at the Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 February 2021.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a controversial party member as rector of Turkey’s highly prestigious Bogazici University. Teachers and students at the Turkish school condemned the new rector’s appointment as an undemocratic move, media reported.
Bogazici University, overlooking the Bosphorus, was founded in 1863 and it has more than 15,000 students and six campuses on the European side of Istanbul.