People burn an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest to show solidarity with Kashmiris living in the Indian administered part, on Kashmir Solidarity Day, in Quetta, Pakistan, 05 February 2021. Demonstrators demanded an end to Indian rule in the region and a settlement of the dispute according to wishes of Kashmiris and UN resolutions. Kashmir, a Muslim majority Himalayan territory divided between the two nuclear armed neighbors, has triggered two wars between them since their independence from Britain in 1947.
EPA-EFE/FAYYAZ AHMAD
Photo Story: Protest in Pakistan against India over Kashmir
