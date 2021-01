Reading Time: < 1 minute

Participants hold signs during a protest in support of Russian opposition leader and blogger Alexei Navalny in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 January 2021. Navalny was detained after his arrival to Moscow from Germany on 17 January 2021.

A Moscow judge on 18 January ruled that he will remain in custody for 30 days following his airport arrest. Navalny urged Russians to take to the streets to protest.

EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

