A person is detained by police during a protest on the 47th anniversary of the coup and the start of the dictatorship, at Plaza Italia, in Santiago, Chile, 11 September 2020.

On 11 September 1973 a military dictatorship took over Chile under the command of Augusto Pinochet.

People hold images of missing people during a candlelight event on the 47th anniversary of the coup and the start of the dictatorship, at the National Stadium, in Santiago, Chile, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

A person lights a candle during a candlelight event on the 47th anniversary of the coup and the start of the dictatorship, at the National Stadium, in Santiago, Chile, 11 September 2020. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Via EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALEZ

