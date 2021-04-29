Photo Story – Protests in the Colombian city of Cali against the tax reform

Protesters knock down the statue of the founder of the city, Spanish conqueror Sebastian de Belalcazar, during the protests against the tax reform called by the workers’ centrals in Cali, Colombia, 28 April 2021. Thousands of Colombians took to the streets of the country on 28 April with chanting, dances and music to reject the tax reform project presented by Government of President Ivan Duque, in a crowded day that progresses peacefully, with the exception of Cali and Bogota, where riots and looting have occurred.
VIA EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzmán Jr.