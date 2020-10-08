Photo Story: Protests in the streets of Jakarta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Policemen fire teargas to protestors during a protest against the government’s Omnibus law in Jakarta, Indonesia, 08 October 2020.

Thousands of students and workers staged rallies supporting Indonesian laborers following the passing of the Omnibus Law on the creation of jobs by the Indonesian parliament. The Omnibus jobs creation bill, passed into law on Monday, has seen thousands of people across the world’s fourth-most populous nation take to the streets in protest against legislation they say undermines labour rights and weakens environmental protections.

Labourers across the country are holding a strike from 06 to 08 October 2020 after the parliament passed the bill.

Protestors throw stones at anti-riots policemen during a protest against the government’s Omnibus law in Jakarta, Indonesia, 08 October 2020.

Protesters throw a road marking at anti-riots policemen during a protest against the government’s Omnibus law in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. EPA-EFE/Dedi Sinuhaji

Via EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

