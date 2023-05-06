Photo Story: Public ‘Rosary Prayer’ in Zagreb

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Croatian men kneel as they perform a public ‘Rosary Prayer’ at ‘Ban Jelacic’ square in Zagreb, Croatia, 06 May 2023.

On the first Saturday of every month, Catholic men pray for a more central role of men in family life and the end of abortion.

Inspired by an initiative with roots in catholic Poland, the public prayer of the rosary is organized by the brotherhood of ‘Knights of the Immaculate Heart of Mary’, with a goal to encourage catholic men to pray the rosary, but also to publicly advocate for peace and conversion in Croatia.

Via EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

