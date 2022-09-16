Photo Story: Queen Elizabeth II projected over Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter shows a light projection titled ‘The Queen – The Queen of England on the way to heaven’ on clouds in the sky over the mountains in the region of Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland.

Three months ago on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Gerry Hofstetter, in partnership with the British Embassy in Switzerland, had realized projections onto the well-known Swiss mountains Eiger, Moench, Jungfrau and Tschuggen.

Recreating the illumination of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Hofstetter has created projections onto the billowing clouds as a canvas upon which to light up a final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, after her death.

Via EPA-EFE/Michael Kessler

