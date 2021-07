Reading Time: < 1 minute

The site of a crash between a truck and a train at an unguarded railroad crossing in Smolecin, Poland, 29 July 2021.

After the collision, two carriages of the train going to Germany derailed. 34 people were evacuated, no one was hospitalized.

The Kolbaskowo-Smolecin railway crossing, and the Szczecin-Berlin railway line are blocked.

Via EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI