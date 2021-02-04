Photo Story: Rally at Freedom Plaza, Washington, DC

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Immigrant activists and community members participate in a rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, DC, USA, 03 February 2021.
The activists demand that President Biden end family detention, reunify families separated by deportation and detention and push for an expedited citizenship path for essential workers, their families, and all 11 million undocumented immigrants.
