Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
News

Photo Story: Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises in Ukraine

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

CV-22 tilt-rotor US aircrafts which take part in the multinational drills Rapid Trident – 2020 fly over Kiev, Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-American command and staff exercise Rapid Trident – 2020 kicked off at the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland. 

Ukrainian soldiers ride an APC during the Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises on the Yavoriv training ground, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine.

Some 4,000 soldiers from nine countries including USA, Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, and Ukraine take part in the joint Ukrainian-American command and staff exercise Rapid Trident – 2020 training.

The training program is part of a long-term strategy improving Ukrainian defense potential and increasing the professionalism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian soldiers attend the Rapid Trident – 2020 joint military exercises on the training ground, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian soldiers hold a dog wearing protective glasses during the Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises on the Yavoriv training ground, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine.

Via EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: