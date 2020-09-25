Photo Story: Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises in Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CV-22 tilt-rotor US aircrafts which take part in the multinational drills Rapid Trident – 2020 fly over Kiev, Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-American command and staff exercise Rapid Trident – 2020 kicked off at the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland.

Ukrainian soldiers ride an APC during the Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises on the Yavoriv training ground, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine.

Some 4,000 soldiers from nine countries including USA, Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, and Ukraine take part in the joint Ukrainian-American command and staff exercise Rapid Trident – 2020 training.

The training program is part of a long-term strategy improving Ukrainian defense potential and increasing the professionalism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian soldiers attend the Rapid Trident – 2020 joint military exercises on the training ground, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers hold a dog wearing protective glasses during the Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises on the Yavoriv training ground, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, Ukraine.

Via EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO

