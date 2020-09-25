Photo Story: Rapid Trident – 2020 military exercises in Ukraine

CV-22 tilt-rotor US aircrafts which take part in the multinational drills Rapid Trident – 2020 fly over Kiev, Ukraine.
The Ukrainian-American command and staff exercise Rapid Trident – 2020 kicked off at the Yavoriv military base in western Ukraine, close to the border with Poland.
Some 4,000 soldiers from nine countries including USA, Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, and Ukraine take part in the joint Ukrainian-American command and staff exercise Rapid Trident – 2020 training.
The training program is part of a long-term strategy improving Ukrainian defense potential and increasing the professionalism of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Via EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS/MARKIIAN LYSEIKO